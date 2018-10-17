Gautam Gambhir reveals when he will retire from cricket

Gautam Gambhir, who turned 37 last week, has revealed that he will quit the game when there are no emotions left and that currently, he is enjoying playing the sport.

“No, till the time I keep scoring runs, that makes me happy. You keep doing it. I think scoring runs, winning, coming back to the dressing room happy, being in the winning environment makes me happy. Till the time I have that passion in me, where I want to come back to a happy dressing room, I want to be a part of that happy environment -- I am going to keep going, and the day I feel that there are no emotions involved in it then I would think it’s time to go,” Gambhir said.

The left-hander, who was part of India’s world cup winning campaign in 2007v and 2011, has been in good form with the bat as he compiled a 104-run innings against Haryana in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy which helped Delhi book a spot in the semi-final.

“You can always fill in something. There is never an end to your journey and probably the day I would feel that has been achieved, I obviously could not have continued playing,” Gambhir said about his journey.

In 58 Test matches, the left-hander has scored 4154 runs at an average of 41.95. In 147 ODI matches, he has scored 5238 runs at an average of 39.68. He has been prolific in T20 cricket as well and has scored 932 runs in 37 matches at an average of 27.41 and with a strike rate of 119.02.

He has also had a stellar IPL career and has led KKR to multiple IPL triumphs. He hopped across to Delhi Daredevils this season but sat out for the latter part of the season as he struggled to get going in the tournament.

