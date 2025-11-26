Gautam Gambhir’s no relative of mine: Ashwin explodes at critics, blames players for 'lacking enough responsibility'

Gautam Gambhir faced criticism from experts after India’s 0-2 Test series loss to South Africa in Guwahati on Wednesday. However, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who was part of Gambhir’s unit until last December in Australia before he announced his international retirement, came to his defence, saying the players had not taken enough responsibility for critics to fault the coach. R Ashwin defended Gautam Gambhir after India's defeat to South Africa

This was the third time India suffered a whitewash at home, with two of the previous instances occurring under Gambhir's tenure, 12 months apart. In November 2024, India lost 0-3 against New Zealand, which was their first defeat on home soil in 12 years. Exactly a year later, India lost 0-2 against the reigning World Test champions.

Following the defeat, calls for Gambhir’s removal grew louder, while experts criticised his strategy and selection in the format. However, Ashwin defended the former India opener, explaining that while he is at the helm of crucial decisions taken in the dressing room, it is always the players who have to execute them.

“We want to ask for responsibility. It’s easy, because in Indian cricket, you know it and I know it — there’s a lot to gain and a lot of money involved. So many people are ready to take the job, and there will always be people putting their hat in the ring. But the fact is, a coach cannot pick up the bat and go out to play. He can only do his job, talk to the players — that’s all,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’

“What can a coach do? I’m asking you a simple question. Put yourself in the coach’s position. You may say a player needs continuity and that there has been a lot of rotation — fine, agreed. But the skill to play and perform is the player’s responsibility. As a player, you must control what is in your control. Decision-making lies with the coach and captain — leave that aside,” Ashwin said.

“I haven’t seen enough responsibility taken by enough players to say the coach is the problem. It’s a valid point. In Tamil, we say: if you have flour, you can make chapatis or rotis. If you don’t have flour, how will you make rotis? I didn’t see enough from the players’ side to blame decision-making alone. Sure, decision-making can always be better — no doubt. But I personally don’t like this individual attack, because we always look for someone to blame,” Ashwin said.

The veteran Indian off-spinner also dismissed calls to sack Gambhir, saying that firing the coach wouldn’t solve India’s problems.

“Why are we doing this? It’s a sport. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he is hurting too. We must understand that. It might feel nice to get someone sacked, but that’s not how it should be. I’ve never been that kind of person. It’s not about supporting anyone — Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen, but anybody can make them. It’s just that when they cost you, they become very expensive,” Ashwin added.