Gautam Gambhir's 'rare' celebrations after LSG's last-over win vs RR in IPL 2023 sets Twitter on fire

Gautam Gambhir is a man of many expressions if his side ends up on the winning side after a close-fought contest. He has time again shown that in this IPL. His aggressive celebrations after Lucknow Super Giants snatched a last-ball thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore was widely shared on social media. But the LSG mentor's celebration after their latest victory against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 was a different one. Gautam Gambhir reacts after LSG's win vs RR

Yes, the match did not go to the last ball but RR were in the chase till the third delivery of the last over and in fact, they had their noses in front till probably the 15th over. Therefore, Gambhir's subdued reaction and gentle smile after LSG's 10-run victory at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday left the fans bemused.

After Avesh Khan bowled the last delivery which Ashwin pulled for a single, Gambhir got up from his chair in the dugout and shook hands with his teammates Throughout the handshakes Gambhir had a gentle smile on his face.

Chasing 155, RR were stopped at 144 for six as their return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after four years ended in disappointment, despite a creditable outing with the ball earlier in the evening.

RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal knew that playing strokes wouldn't be easy on this track, but they managed to keep pace with the required run rate.

However, LSG staged a remarkable comeback to emerge winners in the end.

Young Jaiswal made 44 off 35 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes, while his senior opening partner Buttler got 40 in 41.

LSG waited quite a bit before bringing their impact player Amit Mishra into action. And for their first breakthrough, they had to wait till the 12th over, when Jaiswal cut Marcus Stoinis to the short third man fielder Avesh Khan, who seemed to have injured his hand while completing a low catch.

Despite losing a wicket, RR were still in the driver's seat but that changed after Sanju Samson was run out following a horrible mix up with Buttler. The game turned on its head when Buttler holed out to deep midwicket to RR at 97 for three in the 14th over.

Shimron Hetmyer joined Devdutt Padikkal in a crucial passage of play, but the former was out caught in the deep off the bowling of Avesh Khan. RR couldn't do much after that.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 before Marcus Stoinis (21 off 16 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (28 off 20) helped the team reach 154 for seven.

