Gautam Gambhir's sharp reply to rumours of BCCI rejecting his proposal; full support staff to be confirmed after SL tour

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to announce Gautam Gambhir's support staff for his tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, a media report, earlier last week, revealed that the board rejected all of the former India cricketer's suggestions for his coaching team. However, on Monday, Gambhir not only gave a fiery response to the rumour, but also confirmed that two of his suggestions - Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate - have been accepted. Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference ahead of the team's Sri Lanka tour, in Mumbai(PTI)

According to a report in the Economic Times, Gambhir proposed the names of R Vinay Kumar, Morne Morkel, Nayar, Ten Doeschate, Jonty Rhodes, and Laxmipathy Balaji as his coaching staff. BCCI rejected them all, barring Nayar, who is currently Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach.

However, a day after Cricbuzz hinted at the appointment of Nayar, the former India all-rounder, and Ten Doeschate, a former Dutch international, by the BCCI ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka, Gambhir confirmed the same on Monday, before the Indian team left for Pallekele, for the three-match T20I series, which begins on July 27.

Speaking the press in Mumbai, Gambhir lashed out at the false report of BCCI rejecting his proposals for the coaching staff, before confirming that Nayar and Ten Doeschate have joined the Indian team as assistant coaches.

“Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed to most of the things I have asked for. I was really surprised when I was reading all the news. Abhishek, as assistant coach, Ryan, as assistant coach. I feel there could be assistant coaches working and focussing on all three departments rather than one specific department. That's the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That's the way we will go forward as well. Yes, we will get to know the exact support staff after the Sri Lanka tour,” he said.

After adding that the remainder of the coaching staff will be announced by the BCCI after the tour of Sri Lanka, Gambhir spoke about his experience of working with Nayar and Ten Doeschate in KKR earlier this season, when the franchise lifted their third IPL title.

“This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals. Hope Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint. Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to work with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys. I am really looking forward to working with them,” he said.

Who will be the other support staff members in the Sri Lanka tour?

T Dilip, from the previous staff under Rahul Dravid, has been retained as the fielding coach, after his impressive stint with the Indian team and for creating a positive team atmosphere. Meanwhile, Sairaj Bahutule, the former Indian leg-spinning all-rounder, will reportedly be travelling with the Indian team to Sri Lanka as a stand-by bowling coach as Gambhir awaits the official appointment of South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel for the role.

While Gambhir did not drop a mention about Morkel, with whom he worked at Lucknow Super Giants, Cricbuzz earlier reported that the BCCI did have a discussion over his potential role as the bowling coach.