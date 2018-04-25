 Gautam Gambhir to forego Rs 2.8 crore IPL 2018 salary for Delhi Daredevils | cricket | Hindustan Times
Gautam Gambhir to forego Rs 2.8 crore IPL 2018 salary for Delhi Daredevils

Gautam Gambhir will play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season for free after he decided to forego his salary of Rs 2.8 crore for Delhi Daredevils

cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 22:59 IST
Gautam Gambhir has decided to forego his salary because of non performance for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018.
Having relinquished captaincy of Delhi Daredevils, Gautam Gambhir has decided to forego his entire Rs 2.8 crore salary while taking responsibility for the team’s disastrous run in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

It is possibly the first time that an IPL captain has decided to forego his salary because of non performance.

READ | Gautam Gambhir steps down as Delhi Daredevils skipper, career looks done

Gambhir resigned from captaincy after Delhi Daredevils lost five of their six games with the skipper managing a meagre 85 runs opening the batting, including a half century in the first game.

“Gautam has decided that he won’t take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free,” a source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

“Gautam is someone who puts pride above everything else. He has been a proud performer. He doesn’t want to take any money and it’s a very personal call. In fact, he wanted to quit just after the KXIP game,” the source added.

READ | Gautam Gambhir not first to quit as captain of an IPL team, Ricky Ponting did it too

While he is still available for the season as a player, he will take a call on his future only after the IPL gets over.

“I don’t know, it’s too early for me to decide on that. Let me sit down and decide. I have to think where my game goes and I go as an individual,” Gambhir said during an media interaction.

