Gavaskar makes colossal 'KL Rahul vs Shreyas Iyer' batting-order prediction after Ishan's solid outing vs Pakistan

India announced their squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup on Tuesday earlier week, with no unexpected surprises. The squad features the inclusion of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as both fully recover from their injuries, while Yuzvendra Chahal has missed the cut. Currently competing in the 2023 Asia Cup, the Indian team secured their spot in the Super Fours following a resounding 10-wicket victory over Nepal earlier this week. KL Rahul, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, is set to join the squad ahead of the Super Fours after making a full recovery. KL Rahul (L) is set to make a comeback in the Indian team during the Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup 2023(Reuters/PTI)

Rahul, a key player in the XI, faces competition in the middle order due to the recent emergence of Ishan Kishan. The young wicketkeeper's exceptional form in ODIs, marked by a remarkable fourth consecutive fifty during the side's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, has sparked debates about the batting lineup. While many argue that it would be unjust to sideline Ishan with Rahul's return, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar suggests a potential contest between Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for a place in the batting order.

Gavaskar believes it would be unwise to assign Rahul on wicketkeeping duties when he has just returned from an injury.

"It could be a fight between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the Super Fours in the Asia Cup. With the kind of form that Ishan Kishan showcased against Pakistan... if both Rahul and Ishan play, it might be a good idea to let Ishan keep wickets because if Rahul has undergone recovery from an injury, then getting up and down might be a bit of an issue. It makes sense to have Ishan to keep wickets. It could actually be a fight between Shreyas and KL Rahul for the No. 4 and No. 5 positions," Gavaskar told India Today.

“He is a proven performer with the bat and when you have been a proven performer, you get a bit of leeway. That's exactly what has happened in this instance. It can be a bit of a worry that he hasn't played any cricket. Now, you are flying him to Sri Lanka, he will be able to play a few matches and then you see his fitness.”

ODIs against Australia a solid platform

Gavaskar insisted that Team India will have a chance to further test its best XI when the side faces Australia in a three-match ODI series right before the World Cup.

"You have 3 ODIs against Australia in the 3rd week of September. You can still have a replacement in the World Cup. There is a technical committee of the ICC that will assess the injury and decide whether there can be a replacement or not. I don't think there should be a problem with that," said the former India captain.

