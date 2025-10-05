Gavaskar triggers storm; 'pretty certain' Kohli, Rohit playing Australia ODIs is agenda-driven: If it was elsewhere…

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckoned Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's decision to make themselves available for the ODI series against Australia was more agenda-driven than making themselves part of the scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, with the series commencing on October 19. The contest will mark India's preparation for the ICC 50-over event in South Africa. The India-Australia ODI series will begin on October 19

BCCI's chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, named Rohit and Kohli for the upcoming Australia series on Saturday, marking their return to international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy tournament earlier this year in the UAE. While the former India fast bowler did not commit to them yet being part of the World Cup plans, their performance in the series could go a long way.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma staying ODI captain 'could have disturbed team culture': 'Gambhir took charge after New Zealand debacle'

However, Gavaskar strongly believed Kohli and Rohit only made themselves available because it was a series against Australia, against whom India had lost in the 2023 World Cup final at home. He added that if the series was against West Indies or Zimbabwe, their hiatus would have continued.

“I’m pretty certain that if this were a trip to Zimbabwe or the West Indies, both of them would not have been available. But because this is in Australia, and because India lost to Australia in the World Cup final, maybe that is the reason why both of them have decided, yes, I want to be available for this,” he told India Today.

The India batting legend, however, admitted the road to World Cup selection will indeed be difficult for Rohit and Kohli, and will largely depend on their game time in the format.

“It depends to a great extent on the number of one-day matches that India plays over the next couple of years. Look, it’s not easy to be playing just seven or eight ODIs in a season while preparing for something as big as a World Cup,” he said. “For those eight white-ball matches, there are probably five T20s and three ODIs. That is not giving much in terms of exposure or practice for players who are approaching the latter stages of their careers."

Like Agarkar, Gavaskar also stressed the need for Kohli and Rohit to make themselves available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

“They will have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy in India whenever it’s scheduled, if it doesn’t clash with any international ODI tournaments. That’s one way to stay in trim and maintain match practice,” he said.