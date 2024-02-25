Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Live Cricket Score WPL 2024: Mooney-led GG begin campaign vs Harmanpreet’s MI
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates: Gujarat Giants take on Mumbai Indians in Match 3 of the ongoing WPL 2024 season, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. This is GG's campaign opener and MI will be playing in their second fixture, after having defeated Delhi Capitals in the season opener. Captained by Beth Mooney, Gujarat will be aiming to overcome their demons from the inaugural season. Last season, they finished bottom of the standings with two wins in eight matches, and also lost Mooney in the first match of the season, which was also against MI. They lost the opener by 143 runs and never really recovered....Read More
MI sealed a thrilling win against DC in the opener, clinching victory by four wickets. Chasing 172, MI had to rely on a last-ball six by S Sajana as they reached 173/6. They also saw sizzling half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2024: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of today's WPL 2024 match between GG and MI, in Bengaluru.
This is GG's campaign opener and they will be looking to recover from last season. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet-led MI have already began their campaign with a win, beating DC in the season opener. The defending champions will look to make it two-out-of-two!