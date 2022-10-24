'Ghabra mat. Tu match-winner hai mera': Watch Babar Azam's riveting speech after Pakistan's heart-breaking loss to India

India vs Pakistan World Cup contests always set the benchmark high and Sunday was no exception. India and Pakistan played a cracker of a match in their T20 World Cup opener at the MCG that went down to the wire. India chased down 160, winning the match against Pakistan with Virat Kohli's sublime knock of 82 leading the way. But while the outcome resulted in joy for India on Diwali eve, Pakistan, on the other hand, endured a heart-break. Despite the last over controversy, Pakistan took the defeat on their chin.

After the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam lifted the spirits of the team by delivering a heart-warming speech. Babar mentioned that although some mistakes were committed, the overall performance of the team was worth lauding and that players should move forward in the tournament without any baggage from the India match. Babar also pointed out that players should refrain from any blame game and take heart from the fact that the team was able to take it till the very last ball of the contest.

"Brothers, it was a good match. We put in the effort, like always. Some mistakes happened but we have to learn from them, we shouldn't fall. The tournament has just started, we have lots of matches left, remember that. Nobody should fall. In the end, I would say, we didn't lose because of one person. We all lost as a team," Babar said in a video which was shared by Cricket Pakistan.

"No one should point fingers on one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick to together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them."

“We win as one and lose as one!”



Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/suxGf34YSe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022

Babar then turned to Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the final over of the match but was not able to defend 16. Nawaz bowled a waist-high no-ball which Kohli smashed for six, thus giving India a free-hit, and then followed it with a wide that really proved costly for Pakistan. Despite the fumble, Babar supported Nawaz, calling him his match-winner and backed him to deliver lot many match-winning performances.

“Khaas taur se, Nawaz. Ghabra mat. Koi masla nahi. Tu match-winner hai mera. (Especially, Nawaz, don't worry. You are my match-winner) and I will always have the belief in you. No matter what happens. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close. Very well done. Whatever it is, leave it here. Going ahead, we will start afresh. We have played really well as a team and we have to continue that. Wish you all the best," added the Pakistan captain.

