Gill in hot form, Purple Cap battle between Shami, Rashid, Mohit: GT’s predicted XI vs CSK in IPL 2023 final

Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Last season, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final to win the title in their debut campaign, and they will be hoping to repeat the same. The Hardik Pandya-led side finished on top of the IPL 2023 points table to qualify for the playoffs, but crashed to a 15-run defeat vs CSK in Qualifier 1. But then, they bounced back to winning ways with a 62-run victory vs Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, to enter the final. IPL 2023: Shubman Gill for GT.(PTI)

Defending a target of 234 runs, GT bowled out MI for 171 in 18.2 overs, courtesy of a five-wicket haul by veteran Mohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets each. Initially, Gujarat posted 233/3 in 20 overs and Shubman Gill bagged his third century of this season. The India opener hammered 129 runs off 60 deliveries, packed with seven fours and 10 sixes.

For the final, GT will be expected to use the same playing XI as the one they produced against MI. Wriddhiman Saha will open with in-form Shubman Gill, and the duo will look for a strong partnership. Gill is GT's highest run-scorer and is also on top of the Orange Cap race with 851 runs in 16 matches, at an average of 60.79 and 156.43 strike rate, including three centuries and four half-centuries. Sai Sudharsan will fill in at no. 3, followed by captain Hardik at no. 4 and Rashid Khan at no. 5.

Vijay Shankar, who has found his form this season, will slot in at no. 6, followed by David Miller at no. 7 and Rahul Tewatia at no. 8. The trio will be key for GT in the middle order. The tailenders will be Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami. GT bowlers are in hot form, with Shami currently leading the Purple Cap race with 28 wickets in 16 matches, followed by Rashid (27) and Mohit (24) in second and third position respectively.

GT have also utilised their Impact Players well this season, and will rely on Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal and Dasun Shanaka for that in the final.

GT's predicted XI vs CSK in IPL 2023 final

Openers: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill

Top and Middle Order: Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Like Qualifier 2, Shubman Gill could be replaced by Josh Little while fielding. Other than Little, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal and Dasun Shanaka could also be used for the Impact Player role.

