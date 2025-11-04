Gillespie casts questions on India's batting order despite 3rd T20I win puts Axar Patel under scanner: 'They've got...'

Veteran Australian paceman Jason Gillespie raised questions over Team India's batting order after Washington Sundar played a match-winning knock in the third T20I. The left-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 49 runs while coming at the number 6 spot, behind Axar Patel. He played with a fearless approach and went after the Australian seamers to smash 3 fours and 4 sixes during his 23-ball knock to help India chase down the 187-run target at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. India's Axar Patel scored 17 runs in the third T20I against Australia.(AP)

He shared a 43-run partnership with Jitesh Sharma (22*), lower down the order, which shifted the momentum in India's favour.

Gillespie questioned India’s batting order in the ongoing series, expressing surprise at seeing Sundar bat below Axar. Praising Sundar’s unbeaten 49, the Aussie veteran felt Axar was promoted too high, and he is better suited to subcontinent conditions.

"I don't know why he is batting below Axar Patel. That 49* was absolutely superb. He wasn't intimidated by the Australian seamers and just looked to take it on. They've got a nice batting lineup. I just felt Axar Patel is one or two spots too high in that order. He's a good player, no doubt. But he is probably more suited to subcontinent conditions," Gillespie said on the fast bowling cartel YouTube channel.

Besides Sundar, India’s chase was supported by solid cameos from Abhishek Sharma (25 off 16 balls, including two fours and two sixes), captain Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 11 balls, with a four and two sixes), and Tilak Varma (29 off 26 balls, featuring a four and a six).

“Washington Sundar has got a great attitude”

India made three changes to their playing XI for the third T20I, paving the way for Sundar’s inclusion in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Though he didn’t get a chance to bowl, the team management took a bold step by promoting him ahead of power-hitter Shivam Dube.

Gillespie further recalled spending time with Sundar in Chennai, noting that he possesses a great attitude and always backs himself to achieve big things.

"I've spent a little bit of time with Washington Sundar in Chennai when I've been coaching. He has just got a great attitude. He just goes and backs himself when he gets the opportunity," he added.