Haris Rauf faces ICC’s fury for repeatedly making controversial gestures during Asia Cup; Jasprit Bumrah also punished

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the verdicts of multiple Code of Conduct hearings related to matches played during the Asia Cup 2025. The proceedings, overseen by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, stemmed from incidents that occurred during the three India–Pakistan matches held on September 14, 21, and 28. Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, celebrates with captain Salman Agha the wicket of India's Shivam Dube during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan (AP)

The verdict for the September 14 group-stage match was previously announced by the ICC, wherein India captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points for his comments referencing the India-Pakistan border conflict in the post-match presentation. Suryakumar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf also faced disciplinary hearings for their conduct during the Super Four clash against India on September 21. The opener received an official warning and one demerit point for his ‘gun’ celebration after scoring a fifty, while the fast bowler was fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points for his 'jet crashing' gesture, which was caught on camera multiple times during the match.

The PCB lodged a complaint against India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh after a video went viral on social media following the Super Four match, alleging that he made a gesture in response to Rauf’s act after Pakistan’s defeat. But following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft, the left-armer was not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed.

In the fresh hearing conducted by Pycroft on the Asia Cup final, Jasprit Bumrah was found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct and was handed one demerit point. The India pacer was penalised for responding to Rauf with a ‘jet crashing’ gesture after dismissing him. Since Bumrah accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.

Rauf, on the other hand, faced the ICC’s wrath for repeating his controversial gesture in the final after taking a catch to dismiss Abhishek Sharma off Faheem Ashraf’s bowling. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee.

Rauf also received two additional demerit points, bringing his total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, which triggered two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. Hence, Rauf has been suspended for Pakistan’s upcoming ODI matches against South Africa on November 4 and 6.