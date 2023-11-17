close_game
News / Cricket / 'Give me South Africa kit, I'm ready to fight even in this age': Imran Tahir's emotional rant after SA's semi-final loss

'Give me South Africa kit, I'm ready to fight even in this age': Imran Tahir's emotional rant after SA's semi-final loss

HT Sports Desk
Nov 17, 2023

Imran Tahir didn't mince his words as he talked about South Africa's loss in the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa faced another disappointment in the final of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, as they faced a tense three-wicket loss to Australia in Kolkata on Thursday. Despite bowling out South Africa for 212, with David Miller's resilient 101 at the Eden Gardens, Australia encountered challenges during the chase but eventually prevailed in a tight contest at the iconic Eden Gardens. The Proteas faced a batting order collapse, triggered by a disappointing duck from Temba Bavuma as the side reeled at 24/4 after opting to bat under ominous grey skies.

Imran Tahir was critical of South Africa's performance in the 2023 WC semi-final
Imran Tahir was critical of South Africa's performance in the 2023 WC semi-final(Hotstar)

In fact, South Africa had just 18 runs on the board, losing two wickets in the first ten overs, marking the lowest total in Powerplay in this World Cup. Poor shot selections cost the Proteas, and even as Heinrich Klaasen (47) looked strong alongside David Miller as the duo steered a rebuild, his innings was cut short by Travis Head, who castled him in the 31st over.

Also read: Ghost of '99 returns to haunt South Africa as familiar Proteas heartbreak silences Eden Gardens

As the Proteas squandered yet another chance of making it to the final, the side's former spinner Imran Tahir couldn't suppress his emotions as he reserved an explosive rant at the side's performance. This was the fifth time South Africa were eliminated in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup; they are yet to play a final in the tournament.

Tahir criticised Bavuma's decision-making as captain, and stated that the South Africans treated the occasion like a match in a bilateral series.

“It is all about mindset. If you are going out on the field, are you going as a warrior? You are persisting with a bowler who's bowling 90mph (Coetzee), but you didn't keep a slip for him. Then, you concede a four from slips when they need 25 runs to win. As a captain, and even as senior players, you should know such things,” Tahir said on Star Sports following the game.

“This is a big game, not a normal, bilateral match. Youngsters don't realize what more this bunch could've done. Sure, a South African team will eventually reach a final. Youngsters will come. We believed in this team, and they won't be the first heroes to reach the final. If you keep squandering such chances... today, the ground was full. There are 54 million South Africans who were behind you. Personally, I'm very disappointed. Give me a South Africa kit right now, I'm ready to fight even at this age,” said Tahir further.

This was the third time a South African team faced a defeat to Australia in the World Cup semi-final; earlier, the Australian sides in 1999 and 2007 had ended Proteas' run in the final-four stage. Australia will now face the high-flying India in the final of the tournament; Rohit Sharma's men are yet to concede a defeat in the ongoing edition.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

