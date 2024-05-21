‘Give me the blessings you give him…’: Arshdeep Singh requests Abhishek Sharma's mother; sister shares video

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings in their last group-stage encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Orange Army had already qualified for the playoffs, but the win ensured they snatched the no.2 spot from the Rajasthan Royals after the latter’s game was washed out. Arshdeep Singh (R) meets Abhishek Sharma's mother and sister

The clash witnessed SRH opener Abhishek Sharma playing a formidable inning of 66 off just 28 deliveries, which helped his team cruise past the 214-run target set by the visitors. After the match was over, Abhishek shared a heartwarming moment with PBKS bowler Arshdeep Singh, which has gone viral on social media. Both players walked towards the stands where Abhishek’s mother, Manju and sister, Komal, were sitting. Arshdeep went towards Abhishek's mother to seek her blessings. The PBKS bowler shared a sweet message with Abhishek’s mother as he asked her in Punjabi to give him the same blessings that she had been giving her son.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Give me the blessings which you give to Abhishek… I want the same,” the 25-year-old said in excitement. The moment garnered heaves of praise from the fans after it was shared by Abhishek's sister, Komal on her Instagram story.

VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh meets Abhishek Sharma's mother and sister

However, this was not the first time where Abhishek Sharma’s mother and sister had shared a heartwarming moment with a player from the opposition team this season. Last week on May 16 as the clash between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers was washed out, the SRH opener also took GT skipper Shubman Gill to the stands where the latter also touched his mother’s feet.

Meanwhile, the SRH youngster has been in superb touch season, being the second-highest run-scorer for his team. Abhishek has scored 467 runs from 13 matches at an impressive strike rate of 209.42 where he has 3 fifties to his name. The left-hander has played the anchor role alongside Travis Head and led the team to gigantic totals this season.

As the duo contest in the first qualifier of the playoffs against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Orange Army will surely count on another massive opening stand as they chase their second title at the marquee event.