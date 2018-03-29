‘Give them some space’ - Sachin Tendulkar offers support to Steve Smith & Co.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has extended his support to Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft on a day the trio apologised and accepted punishments handed out to them for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

“They are regretting and hurting and will have to live with the consequences of their act. Spare a thought for their families as they have much to endure along with the players. Time for all of us to take a step back and give them some space,” Tendulkar tweeted in support of the trio on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, a teary-eyed Smith said he regretted the incident in South Africa and asked for forgiveness.

Australian head coach Darren Lehmann then proceeded to announce his resignation from his position, saying he will leave the role once the fourth Test of the ongoing series against the Proteas comes to an end.

“After speaking to my family at length over the last few days, it’s the right time to step away. I am ultimately responsible for the culture of the team and I’ve been thinking about my position for a while. Despite telling media yesterday that I’m not resigning, after viewing Steve and Cameron’s hurting, it is only fair that I make this decision. This will let Cricket Australia make a full review of the team and implement changes to regain the trust of the Australian public,” Lehmann said.

Smith also accepted responsibility for his role as he broke down in Sydney upon his arrival from South Africa.

“I take full responsibility, I made a serious error of judgement and I understand the consequences. It was a failure of leadership,” he said before breaking down at a press conference after his arrival in Sydney from Johannesburg. I will do everything to make up for my mistake. If any good can come for this... it can be a lesson for others. I hope I can be a force for change.”

Steve Smith and David Warner will now serve one-year bans, while Cameron Bancroft will remain suspended for nine months from international cricket.