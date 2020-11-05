‘Giving you IPL trophy would be cherry on the cake’: AB de Villiers’ special message to Virat Kohli on 32nd birthday

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:19 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on a private yacht amid all biosecure protocols along with his RCB teammates and wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. All of Kohli’s RCB teammates, including AB de Villiers was there at the party. The bromance between the two cricketing stars continued at the party as De Villiers said a special message for Kohli on his special day. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020

RCB shared a video of Kohli’s birthday celebrations on their official Youtube channel. In the video, De Villiers was heard saying that giving him the IPL trophy this year would be the cherry on the cake for RCB players.

“I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. You are a fantastic person and I just wish you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL, cherry on the cake obviously for us would be to give you that IPL trophy this year,” the former South Africa captain said.

“So we will give everything we have, we have had special memories together, our friendship will last for a lifetime and I will always treasure it,” De Villiers added.

Also read: Virat Kohli celebrates 32nd birthday with wife Anushka Sharma, RCB teammates - WATCH

Kohli and de Villiers have been teammates for RCB for a long while now, and the duo has always shown mutual respect for each other. Both batsmen have been involved in many memorable partnerships in the IPL.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, RCB will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator clash on Friday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)