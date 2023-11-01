Glenn Maxwell concussed, bruised after falling from golf cart in freak accident, ruled out of England match

Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia's next World Cup match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday due to a concussion. The all-rounder suffered a freak accident and hurt his head and got bruises after falling from the back of a golf cart on Monday. Maxwell reportedly lost his grip while travelling from the clubhouse to the team hotel after a round of golf. Australia's Glenn Maxwell (L)(PTI)

According to the concussion protocols of Cricket Australia, he is expected to be under observation for six to eight days which not only rules him out of the England match but also makes him doubtful for the Afghanistan match on November 7. The good thing for Australia is that the initial reports do not suggest any major concerns. He should be able to return to the XI towards the latter half of the tournament.

Maxwell's unavailability means Australia will have to bring in either Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green back into the mix. Maxwell smashed the fastest-ever World Cup century not too long ago against the Netherlands.

He also plays an important part with his more than handy off-spin bowling. With Adam Zampa being the lone specialist spinner in Australia's squad, the pressure will now fall on Travis Head to bowl some part-time off-spin. Head himself has returned from a long injury layoff. He, however, made an immediate impact by smashing a century against New Zealand in Australia's last match.

After getting off to a poor start with two losses, Australia have won four matches on the trot to put their campaign right back on track. They should sail through to the semis if they win at least two of their remaining three matches - two of them are against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

