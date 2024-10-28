Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Glenn Maxwell dissects what makes Jasprit Bumrah the best all-format bowler: ‘Almost feels like he can change where…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 28, 2024 04:33 PM IST

Glenn Maxwell asserted that Bumrah is the best he has faced in his career and said he has the potential to become the best all-format bowler of all time.

Australia white-ball superstar Glenn Maxwell lavished massive praise on Indian premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he dissected why he will end up being the best all-format bowler of all time. Bumrah is arguably the best bowler in the world at the moment, and he has proved it on the big stages like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Test series in other SENA countries and limited-overs World Cups in the last couple of years.

Jasprit Bumrah is sitting at the top of the ICC bowling rankings in red-ball format at the moment.(PTI)
Jasprit Bumrah is sitting at the top of the ICC bowling rankings in red-ball format at the moment.(PTI)

The Indian pacer, with his unorthodox bowling action, ability to swing the bowl both ways and immense control over his line and length, has made life difficult for the batters around the world in every condition. Even on the flattest of deck, Bumrah has managed to cause trouble for the opposition with his toe-crushing yorkers.

He was crowned as the Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup for claiming 15 wickets, apart from that, he managed to shift the momentum in numerous matches with his tight bowling in the death overs.

He is sitting at the top of the ICC bowling rankings in red-ball format at the moment and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia starting next month.

Maxwell asserted that Bumrah is the best he has faced in his career and said he has the potential to become the best all-format bowler of all time.

“I think the best bowler I would have faced would probably be Bumrah. I think he’s probably going to go down as the best all-format bowler of all time,” Maxwell said in a video shared by ESPNCricinfo.

'Jasprit Bumrah has all the tricks'

The Australian all-rounder further talked about Bumrah's tricks with the ball and said he has the ability to change his plan and trouble the batters right at the last moment with something different.

“His release point, because he releases it from so far out in front of himself, almost feels like he can change where he’s bowling right at the last moment. Unbelievable slow ball, great yorker, has the ability to swing it both ways; he’s got a brilliant wrist, and he’s got a good sniff. It feels like he’s got all the tricks of a really good fast bowler," he added,

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //