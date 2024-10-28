Glenn Maxwell dissects what makes Jasprit Bumrah the best all-format bowler: ‘Almost feels like he can change where…’

Australia white-ball superstar Glenn Maxwell lavished massive praise on Indian premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he dissected why he will end up being the best all-format bowler of all time. Bumrah is arguably the best bowler in the world at the moment, and he has proved it on the big stages like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Test series in other SENA countries and limited-overs World Cups in the last couple of years. Jasprit Bumrah is sitting at the top of the ICC bowling rankings in red-ball format at the moment.(PTI)

The Indian pacer, with his unorthodox bowling action, ability to swing the bowl both ways and immense control over his line and length, has made life difficult for the batters around the world in every condition. Even on the flattest of deck, Bumrah has managed to cause trouble for the opposition with his toe-crushing yorkers.

He was crowned as the Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup for claiming 15 wickets, apart from that, he managed to shift the momentum in numerous matches with his tight bowling in the death overs.

He is sitting at the top of the ICC bowling rankings in red-ball format at the moment and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia starting next month.

Maxwell asserted that Bumrah is the best he has faced in his career and said he has the potential to become the best all-format bowler of all time.

“I think the best bowler I would have faced would probably be Bumrah. I think he’s probably going to go down as the best all-format bowler of all time,” Maxwell said in a video shared by ESPNCricinfo.

'Jasprit Bumrah has all the tricks'

The Australian all-rounder further talked about Bumrah's tricks with the ball and said he has the ability to change his plan and trouble the batters right at the last moment with something different.

“His release point, because he releases it from so far out in front of himself, almost feels like he can change where he’s bowling right at the last moment. Unbelievable slow ball, great yorker, has the ability to swing it both ways; he’s got a brilliant wrist, and he’s got a good sniff. It feels like he’s got all the tricks of a really good fast bowler," he added,