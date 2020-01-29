Glenn McGrath picks top two batsmen and bowlers from current generation

cricket

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath was asked to pick two batsmen and two bowlers who have impressed him in the recent generation and the legendary paceman had a clear answer to both the questions. When talking about the bowlers, McGrath hailed India’s Jasprit Bumrah as a ‘unique’ bowler and added that he is a fan of South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who he described as ‘amazing’. Rabada and Bumrah have ruled the roost in recent times with Bumrah being the top ranked ODI bowler and Rabada constantly making the top-5 in most rankings.

“Bumrah is quite a unique bowler. He doesn’t have a long run-up like a lot of fast bowlers have. But he has got good pace, incredible control, and the right attitude. This South African bowler Rabada is an amazing bowler, I’m a big fan of his,” McGrath was quoted as saying by the Outlook.

While speaking about the batsmen, the two choices for McGrath were Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve Smith. A lot of comparisons have already taken place between the two talented batsmen but McGrath hailed both of them while talking about the difference in their batting techniques.

“Smith is a little bit unique, he is a little strange, he is not normal, but has got a great hand and eye coordination. Technically, he is not a textbook batsman, but the way he bats is amazing.

On the other hand, there is Kohli. He is a class player and is very technically correct. He is a little bit unusual and very aggressive on the filed especially as Indian captain, but he is a class player,” he added.