Glenn Phillips grabs Superman-like one-handed diving catch to remove Marnus Labuschagne, video viral

Glenn Phillips grabs Superman-like one-handed diving catch to remove Marnus Labuschagne, video viral

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Glenn Phillips grabbed a sensational one-handed diving catch to remove Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday.

In response to New Zealand's total of 162 runs, Australia posted 256 in the first innings, on Day 2 of their ongoing second Test match, in Christchurch on Saturday. The visitors added a further 132 runs with their final six wickets, before getting all out.

Glenn Phillips grabbed a sensational one-handed diving catch.
Marnus Labuschagne anchored his side's innings with a gritty knock of 90. Labuschagne narrowly missed out on his century, as he was denied by a sensational one-handed catch by Glenn Phillips in the gully which ended his knock in the last over before Lunch.

Received a hard length delivery from Tim Southee, around off, Labuschagne cut it aerially to wide of gully, where Phillips put in a Superman-like dive to his right and grabbed a stunner with his outstretched right hand.

Here is the video of Phillips' catch:

After Labuschagne, Australia struggled and their next best batter was pacer Mitchell Starc, who got 28 for the ninth wicket. Meanwhile, Matt Henry was in good form and registered figures of 7-67. It was also the second time in his 26 Test appearances, he has taken seven wickets in an innings.

Pat Cummins was the final wicket, and even he batted well. Cummins smacked 23 off 22 balls, including smashing Ben Sears for three fours and a six. However Henry returned to remove Starc and Cummins, with Australia getting a lead of 94 runs. Hosts New Zealand will be aiming for a strong batting display in the second innings, after performing poorly in the first.

Australia won the first Test and will be looking for a series-clinching victory in this two-match series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to end the series as a tie. Australia won the first Test by 172 runs and had plenty of positives, ranging from Cameron Green's 174*, to Henry's eight-wicket haul.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Saturday, March 09, 2024
