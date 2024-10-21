Glenn Phillips sums up reason behind wild celebration after special wicket of Virat Kohli: '...the tension had built up'

Tom Latham-led New Zealand scripted history over the weekend as the side became the first Kiwi lineup in 36 years to defeat India in a Test match in India. The BlackCaps chased down 107 in the final innings of the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, to defeat Rohit Sharma and co by eight wickets. Despite being bundled out for 46 in the first innings, Team India put up a spirited fight, and at one stage in the second innings, it looked like, Rohit Sharma and co, are on track for a memorable win. Bengaluru: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_18_2024_000284B)(PTI)

There were several turning points in the first Test. However, the biggest possible turning point, proved to be Virat Kohli's wicket on the final ball of Day 3. The right-handed batter played a crucial knock of 70 runs, but on the final delivery of Day 3, Kohli lost his wicket off the bowling of Glenn Phillips.

The right-arm off-spinner, managed to find the outside edge of Kohli's bat on the final ball of Day 3. The maverick batter did opt for a review, but to no avail. Glenn Phillips has now reacted to the wicket, saying Kohli's dismissal is one of the biggest in his career.

"Yeah, he is probably one of the biggest wickets in Test cricket going around at the moment. To be able, to produce something special on the last ball of the day, was quite incredible. They put on a big partnership and put us on the backfoot. But to contribute in that way, on the last ball of the day, the tension had built up. They had been playing really well upto that point, took a little bit of momentum for us going into the next day," Glenn Phillips said in an interview with New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Glenn Phillips gives insight into his wild celebrations

The all-rounder also explained his wild celebration, after getting the wicket of Virat Kohli. "In terms of celebration, that was one of my biggest wickets so far. It was just pure elation, more than anything else.

Speaking about New Zealand's win in India after 36 years, the all-rounder said, "It is absolutely phenomenal. A lot of New Zealand sides have come and tried, and unfortunately they have not been on the winning end of it but for us to come and perform like this, and produce a win for the first time in 36 years, it's pretty special."

New Zealand have now gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test is slated to begin on October 24 in Pune.

Talking about the upcoming Test, the all-rounder said, "Coming down from the high of winning yesterday, it is about us going back to our process again. Hopefully, hit the ground running for the second Test in Pune."