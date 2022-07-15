'Go and cause chaos. He needs to be even more aggressive': Vaughan sends strong message to 24-year-old India dasher

India, chasing 247 to win the second ODI, were dismissed for 146 with more than 11 overs to spare as England, two days after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the Oval, put on a strong display at Lord's. Reece Topley ran through the famed India batting attack, starting with opposition skipper Rohit Sharma, who was lbw for duck. After Rohit fell to Topley, India dangerman Rishabh Pant was also out for nought when he chipped Brydon Carse to mid-on. Also Read | ‘Is Virat doing what he used to 2 years ago? If not…’: Australia great makes keen observation about Kohli’s ‘routine’

Pant, who had hit a counter-attacking century in the Edgbaston Test, comes with a no-holds-barred batting approach. But the 24-year-old dasher has scored 26, 1 and 0 in the three limited-overs games in England.

Pant has often been criticised for his rash shot selection and his latest dismissal was no different. He perished in an attempt to flick a Carse full-toss towards mid-on. Reacting to Pant's soft dismissal, former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his thoughts about the Indian "overthinking" in white-ball cricket.

"I would say to Rishabh Pant, don’t be ultra-aggressive. He has got his license to be aggressive in white-ball cricket, but in red-ball cricket, it just looks like a careless approach,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“And in white ball cricket, it looks like he is almost overthinking it. He is that one player in that space who can win India a game in a space of 15 overs of batting. He is such a good player, you just want him to have that freedom. Not to be worried about the shots that he is playing even he is getting out. His job according to me in this Indian team is to go for course chaos."

Vaughan said Pant's job is to get going from the word go, further adding that the stumper needs to produce his usual aggressive play.

“He has got bat in his hand, go and cause chaos. If you give Rishabh Pant a bat in his hand and give him the freedom to play, then I bet he comes across very successfully in at least three of those matches. And he will completely change the game on his own. He just needs to be even more aggressive, that’s the way out for Rishabh Pant," added Vaughan.

