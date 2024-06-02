‘God’s plan baby’: Virat Kohli links up with Rinku Singh before receiving ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 trophy

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli linked up with young batting sensation Rinku Singh before collecting his trophy for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for the last year. The batting maestro had a sensational last year with the bat, he was also the leading run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup and played a crucial role in India's journey to the final. Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh share a good bond both on and off the field.(Instagram/@rinkukumar12)

The 35-year-old returned to his vintage best in 2023 and smashed 1,377 runs in 27 ODIs at an astonishing average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13, with six centuries and eight fifties.

Meanwhile, in the ODI World Cup, Kohli scored consistently for India as they dominated the league stage. He scored 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three centuries, six half-centuries and the best score of 117.

He broke the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most runs in a single edition of World Cup. Earlier, Tendulkar held the record with 673 runs in the 2003 WC. He also outdid Sachin's record of 49 ODI tons, scoring his 50th century against New Zealand in the semifinals.

Ahead of the upcoming T20 WC, Kohli received the ODI Cricketer of the Year award and Team of the Year cap in the USA.

Kohli and Rinku shared a moment before the former went on to do the formalities. The official handle of ICC took to Instagram on Saturday morning to post a video of Kohli being given his trophy and cap in acknowledgement of an incredible 2023 he had with the bat.

In the video, where Kohli can be heard saying ‘God’s plan baby!' which Rinku also repeated after him. The left-handed batter has been using the term since winning the IPL 2024 with KKR which went viral on social media.

Kohli will enter the T20 World Cup after an incredible IPL 2024, where he won the Orange Cap scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of over 154, with a century and five fifties.

Recently, Kohli talked about playing in the USA and hailed the country for accepting the change and being one of the first ones to do it.

“Honestly, I never thought we would be playing cricket in any form in the States. But now it’s a reality. And that tells you about the growing impact of the sport in the world and the United States is more than willing to accept the change and be probably the first ones on a global scale to accept it, in a way, with the World Cup," Kohli said in a video message.