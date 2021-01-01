Goodbye 2020: ‘New year, New feels, New chances’, cricket fraternity welcomes 2021

cricket

After taking a heavy toll on human lives, the year 2020 has finally ended amidst silent celebrations. People across the world are welcoming 2021 with a hope of getting back to a normal and fearless lifestyle. So do the athletes, who had a tough year as the sports events were either cancelled or postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As the new year 2021 marks the beginning of a new decade, people from the cricketing fraternity reached out to their fans and loved ones through social media, embracing the moment with open arms.

Indian flamboyant cricketer KL Rahul, who is currently in Australia, took to his Twitter handle to share some of his pictures, saying, “New year, New feels, New chances. Same dreams, Fresh starts. 2021”.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan said that the last gave us a chance to ‘introspect, respect and be thankful.’

2020 gave us the opportunity to introspect, respect and be thankful. I'm thankful for the chance I received to spend time with my loved ones whilst also being able to go out there and play the sport that I love. Over to you, 2021 😊 pic.twitter.com/vY0FF8eGJC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 31, 2020

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer also said goodbye to 2020, saying that the year ‘brought a lot of opportunities, growth, and learning’ for him.

2020 brought a lot of opportunities, growth, and learning for me. I'll take a lot of lessons heading into the New Year! 2021, ready for whatever you have in store 💪 pic.twitter.com/yrdhaocqUx — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 31, 2020

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumara Sangakkara wished every one a very happy new year.

Wishing all of you a peaceful, happy safe and prosperous new year. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 1, 2021

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raine bade adieu to 2020 with a big smile on his face.

Signing off 2020 & ready to welcome 2021 with a big smile 😃. #2021 #newyear pic.twitter.com/yeT78N2j36 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 31, 2020

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin also gave his fans the best wishes of new year.

Happy new year to everyone!! 🥳🥳#NewYear2021 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 1, 2021

Former Indian cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let’s carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones. Happy New Year.”