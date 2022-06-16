'He walks into India XI for T20 World Cup': Graeme Smith explains how Rohit Sharma can use in-form Team India star

Team India made a strong comeback in the T20I series against South Africa in Vizag, beating the Proteas by 48 runs to stay alive in the five-match rubber. Posting a strong score of 179/6 in 20 overs, India reduced the visitors to 131, with Harshal Patel being the pick of bowlers (4/28). With the bat, while Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored half-centuries, Hardik Pandya ensured India a strong finish with an unbeaten 31 off 21 deliveries.

Pandya had made his case for India return with strong performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League, where he not only ended as the highest run-getter for Gujarat Titans but also led the side to title victory. The all-rounder is also named the Indian captain for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, and former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith believes Pandya will “walk into” the XI in T20 World Cup.

“Yeah, I think he does (walk into the XI for T20 WC). He has still got a bit of work to do on his bowling. Also, how India use him in various times, that's something that Rohit needs to adapt to,” Smith said on cricket.com.

"In the IPL, we saw him bowl in the overs upfront, (but) minimal amount trhough middle period and backend. In the first two games, he was used in tough period. He didn't bowl in Vizag, but his batting in the middle order has been excellent.

"He will bring the leadership element and his experience, and good decision-making element as well. In the international level, he is going to take his time to find his feet. I don't think he is going to be a four-over bowler for India, but he will make contribution as a sixth bowler," Smith further said.

Pandya and Team India will return to action on Friday night in the fourth T20I of the series against South Africa in Rajkot.

