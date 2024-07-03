South Africa icon passes honest verdict on Aiden Markram's captaincy after heartbreaking World Cup final loss vs India

Let's talk about South Africa. How good were the Proteas at the T20 World Cup 2024? Under the leadership of Aiden Markram, South Africa were unbeaten when the Proteas squared off against Rohit Sharma's Team India on Saturday in the final of the ICC World T20 2024 co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The Proteas started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka. South Africa's captain Aiden Markram waits to accept the second place medal after losing the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final(AFP)

The Rainbow Nation outclassed the likes of Netherlands, Bangladesh, Nepal, USA, West Indies and defending champions England before entering the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. The Proteas then ended the fairytale run of Afghanistan by defeating the giant-killers in the semi-finals. Markram and Co. romped past Rashid Khan's men by nine wickets to set a date with India in the World Cup final.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: Lahore set to host ICC Champions Trophy showdown clash; PCB seeks BCCI's stamp of approval

Chasing 177 for victory in the final, South Africa needed 30 off 30 balls against India. The Proteas had six wickets in hand at the time. Despite having two set-batters at the crease, the Proteas were denied a historic win by the Jasprit Bumrah-inspired Indian side at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. India edged past South Africa by seven wickets to end its trophy-less run in ICC events.

‘Aiden Markram was tactically astute’: Graeme Smith

Reflecting on South Africa's performance at the T20 World Cup, former skipper Graeme Smith opined that captain Markram was tactically astute in the ICC event. "Aiden was particularly good during the tournament. He was tactically astute, had good plans and was brave enough to make the big calls and then get all his players to commit to it," Smith said.

'We have seen Aiden captain in this manner before'

Markram guided South Africa to its final of the World Cup. Before the summit clash with India, the Proteas had lost seven semi-finals combined in ICC World T20 and 50-over World Cup in 32 years. “We have, of course, seen Aiden captain in this manner before over the course of the past two SA20 seasons, leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back championship titles, but now he has transferred this experience to the international arena,” Smith added.