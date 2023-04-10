Home / Cricket / 'Greatest finish in T20 history': Mind-boggling similarity spotted between Rinku Singh's knock and Kohli's PAK heroics

'Greatest finish in T20 history': Mind-boggling similarity spotted between Rinku Singh's knock and Kohli's PAK heroics

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2023 07:16 AM IST

While Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages for Rinku, few fans spotted a similarity between the KKR star and Kohli's knock vs Pakistan in T20 WC.

Rinku Singh on Sunday pulled off a stunning heist to hand Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) an unthinkable win in Ahmedabad against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Down and almost out after Rashid Khan's record hat-trick, Kolkata bounced back on the back of an onslaught from Rinku as he smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over of the chase to script a three-wicket win. While Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages for Rinku, ardent fans spotted a mind-boggling similarity between the KKR star and Virat Kohli's knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Rinku Singh; Virat Kohli
Rinku Singh; Virat Kohli

After Alzarri Joseph broke the crucial stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana, dismissing both the batters, an on-song KKR were left in complete disarray as stand-in skipper Rashid struck an over later by dismissing Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur to script IPL 2023's first hat-trick.

ALSO READ: Watch: Yash Dayal left numb after Rinku Singh onslaught, sits on the ground and then buries his face in disappointment

However, Rinku guided KKR to a thriller of a victory when the equation stood 48 off 18, as he struck six maximums and a boundary in an unbeaten knock of 45 off 29. After Rinku hit Joshua Little for a six and a four in the penultimate over, Umesh Yadav took the most crucial single in the match of the first ball of the last over to bring the former on strike. The KKR star then made a mockery of Yash Dayal's deliveries, smacking him for five straight sixes.

Moments after the big win and the onslaught at the Narendra Modi Stadium, ardent fans recalled that former India skipper Kohli had revived the Men in Blue from a similar position in his quest to drive the team to a win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup five months back in Melbourne.

With India, like KKR on Sunday, requiring 48 off 18, Kohli smacked three boundaries and three sixes, two of which are hailed as iconic strikes, against Haris Rauf in the penultimate over as India won by four wickets. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 in that match.

"Had the belief that I can do it. Last year I was in a similar situation in Lucknow. Had the belief back then too. Didn't think too much out there. Those shots just happened one after the other. That last one was back of the hand, and I struck it off the back foot," Rinku had said after collecting his Player of the Match award.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rinku singh ipl kkr virat kohli + 2 more
rinku singh ipl kkr virat kohli + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out