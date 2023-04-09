Watch: Yash Dayal left numb after Rinku Singh onslaught, sits on the ground and then buries his face in disappointment

Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan's historic hat-trick had put Gujarat Titans back into the game. With 29 required off the last over, even the commentator had exclaimed, "Safe to say KKR are not reaching there." Kolkata Knight Riders had only one specialist batting option left in the line-up and a single from Umesh Yadav had put him on strike. Yash Dayal does have the experience of bowling in the last over in IPL. Last year, he had conceded only two sixes in six such instances, while picking a wicket. But Rinku Singh had other plans. An array of five sixes guided KKR to an unbelievable win in Ahmedabad. KKR broke into jubilant celebration while Yash was left numb which his face covered in disappointment. Yash Dayal left numb after Rinku Singh onslaught

Yash had cleared erred in length, going for full toss deliveries in each of his first three balls to Rinku in that over, all of which were comfortably dispatched for a six - one over extra cover, the next over backward square and the third over long-off fence.

With 10 required off two, David Miller and Rashid rushed towards Yash to have a small discussion on his plans for the last two deliveries. The bowler went for slower and shorter on both the occasions and the treatment received was same - both were flat-batted over long-on.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana sprinted in and was joined by his teammates as the visitors broke into wild celebration. But was agony on the other side as Yash sat on the ground in sheer disbelief and then covered his face in disappointment before being consoled by his teammates. He was later seen sitting alone in the dug out as Rashid spoke about the loss to the broadcasters.

"It was more about bowling the ball that he was comfortable with. Rinku played some unbelievable shots. He tried his best deliveries but it did not work. Credit goes to the batter the way he finished," Rashid said on the final over after GT's three-wicket loss at home.

