Home / Cricket / Watch: Rashid Khan achieves staggering T20 record with historic hat-trick, removes KKR elites Russell, Narine, Shardul

Watch: Rashid Khan achieves staggering T20 record with historic hat-trick, removes KKR elites Russell, Narine, Shardul

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 09, 2023 07:53 PM IST

Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan demolished KKR's hopes with a historic IPL hat-trick which saw him remove some of the elites of KKR.

Sunday's Ahmedabad tie between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans witnessed an unbelievable end. The defending champions were in driver's seat after their first ever 200-plus total in IPL, but Venkatesh Iyer brought KKR back into the match with an impressive 83-run knock. And just when it looked like KKR would run away with the game, stand-in skipper Rashid Khan demolished their hopes with a historic IPL hat-trick which saw him remove some of the elites of KKR.

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Shardul Thakur (AFP)
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Shardul Thakur (AFP)

Rashid had a lot on his shoulders on Sunday evening as regular captain Hardik Pandya was rested for the match. He did not have a perfect start to his bowling as well, having conceded 35 runs in his first three overs. But he trusted his skills as brought himself into the attack in the 17th over.

ALSO READ: Watch: Needing 28 off 5, Rinku Singh bludgeons 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 in unbelievable last-ball finish as KKR beat GT

With a bit of luck, Rashid removed Andre Russell for just one run in the very first ball of the match. Against the googly spinning towards the leg side, Russell looked to go for the slog across, but ended up getting an outside edge that bounced off his thigh pads and landed into the hands of wicketkeeper KS Bharat. In the next ball, he dismissed Sunil Narine for a golden duck and ity was the googly again that did the magic. And it worked again in the very next ball, as he dismissed Shardul Thakur for a golden duck as well.

With those three dismissals, Rashid became the bowler with most ever hat-tricks in T20 cricket. He now has a hat-trick in T20Is, Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and the IPL. This was the seventh time an overseas player picked up a hat-trick in IPL, the last being Sam Curran for Punjab Kings in 2019. He also became the third captain to take an IPL hat-trick after Yuvraj Singh (2009 - Twice) and Shane Watson (2014).

Despite Rashid's efforts, Rinku Singh magically turned the game with his fiery streak of five straight sixes in the final over that helped KKR seal a thriller of a win in Ahmedabad.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl ipl top players ipl records rashid khan kkr gujarat titans + 4 more
ipl ipl top players ipl records rashid khan kkr gujarat titans + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out