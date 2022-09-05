'Greatest sporting event in the world': Afridi, Tendulkar lead cricket fraternity in stunning reactions to IND-PAK game

After losing the tournament opener at the hands of arch-rivals India, Babar Azam-led Pakistan strengthened their title bid by defeating the defending champions in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Despite premier batter Babar showcasing a rare batting failure, Pakistan secured a thrilling win over traditional rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz guided the Pakistan side to a five-wicket win over Rohit Sharma-led side in their second meeting against India at the Asia Cup.

With Pakistan restoring parity by winning the second encounter between the two arch-rivals at the Asia Cup 2022, several icons of the cricket fraternity showered praise on the Babar-led side. From Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, a host of cricketers from past and present congratulated Pakistan on their stunning win over India at the Asia Cup.

“#INDvsPAK games are always a rollercoaster ride. India posted a competitive total courtesy of a good knock by @imVkohli, but @iMRizwanPak and @mnawaz94 ’s partnership was a game changer for me. All in all a good contest!," Tendulkar tweeted. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar credited the think tank of the Green Army for promoting Nawaz. "Big win for Pakistan. What a chase. Sending Nawaz up was the key," Akhtar said. Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also lauded Babar & Co. for ending India’s winning run in the Asia Cup.

#INDvsPAK games are always a rollercoaster ride.



India posted a competitive total courtesy of a good knock by @imVkohli, but @iMRizwanPak and @mnawaz94’s partnership was a game changer for me.



All in all a good contest! pic.twitter.com/c5PoA8ojfO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2022

Outstanding win!! Great contributions by Rizwan, Nawaz and finishing by Asif. India-Pakistan cricket once again at it's absolute best. The greatest sporting event in the world.🇵🇰 https://t.co/nrQ1JoESKw — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 4, 2022

Big win for Pakistan. What a chase. Sending Nawaz up was the key.



Full video: https://t.co/4MchGamKts pic.twitter.com/naBYVcp7S3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 4, 2022

Next Sunday… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2022

Another last over finish. Another 5 wicket win. This time it was Pakistan that emerged victorious. A look back at the game and how Pakistan got over the line in today's Betway #AakashVani in association with @KukuFMOfficial. #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK



📺: https://t.co/h5u5Zmw2zF pic.twitter.com/6bZyZHtitl — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 5, 2022

Koi acchi movie batao bhai, yeh kya match-match laga rakha hai? 😭 #IndvsPak — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 4, 2022

This Pakistan vs India battle continues to be a real thing eh👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 4, 2022

Alhumdulillah - this team of champions delivered in a nail-biting game. Magnificent innings from @iMRizwanPak and Nawaz.



This one is for all those people back in our Pakistan fighting with the floods. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yad4kxGFSU — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 4, 2022

Great game! Many are still amazed ,dazed and a few gasping for breath…Pak was tested on many fronts including the most important one: temperament and came good with flying colours. Well done 👏 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 4, 2022

Alhamdulillah. That's how you do it!@iMRizwanPak the Superman - you are the best in the cricket world for a reason. Extra ordinary from @mnawaz94.



Keep the momentum going champions. #PakistanZindabad — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 4, 2022

Riding on Virat Kohl's sublime 60 off 44 balls, Rohit-led Team India managed to post 181-7 in the 20-over contest. Pakistan's Nawaz bowled four overs and picked up the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the recently concluded contest. Pakistan opener Rizwan laid the foundation of a successful run-chase by smashing 71 off 51 balls. Playing a small cameo in Pakistan's win, Nawaz scored 42 off 20 balls as the Green Army completed the run chase in 19.5 overs. Nawaz was also named the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics against India.

