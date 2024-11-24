Menu Explore
GT IPL 2025 Full Player list: Gujarat Titans updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Gujarat Titans roped in wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crores.

In a huge move, Gujarat Titans made a big money move for Jos Buttler in the ongoing IPL Auction 2025, in Jeddah on Sunday. GT purchased the English wicketkeeper-batter for 15.75 crores, and also made two big additions.

England's Jos Buttler reacts during a match.(REUTERS)
England's Jos Buttler reacts during a match.(REUTERS)

The franchise also roped in pacers Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada for 12.25 and 10.75 crores respectively.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar’s Mohammed Shami prediction proved wrong as Sunrisers Hyderabad break the bank for India pacer

Meanwhile, GT also went for Prasidh Krishna, getting him for 9.5 crore. GT also purchased Mahipal Lomror ( 1.7 crore), Kumar Kushagra ( 65 lakhs), Anuj Rawat ( 30 lakhs) and Nishant SIndhu ( 30 lakhs).

Speaking at the sidelines, GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel lauded Buttler's signing and felt it could help captain Shubman Gill in his batting.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said, "Very happy to have Jos Buttler in our side. He can bat anywhere, he can keep as well, he can help Shubman also. We wanted to buy our no. 1 bowler and no. 1 batter from the marquee set and we have both."

Meanwhile, GT's director of cricket Vikram Solanki said, "We've very happy with the team we've got. There's a small number of players in these first two sets and we played our part, according to our plan. The team is starting to take shape but we still need to fill slots and be smart. Actually, a number of very good players come tomorrow as well."

GT's IPL Auction 2025 purchases-

Jos Buttler (15.75 Cr)

Kagiso Rabada (10.75 Cr)

Mohammed Siraj (12.25 Cr)

Prasidh Krishna (9.5 Cr)

Mahipal Lomror (1.7 Cr)

Kumar Kushagra (65 Lakhs)

Anuj Rawat (30 Lakhs)

Nishant Sindhu (30 Lakhs)

GT's retentions-

Rashid Khan (18 Cr), Shubman Gill (16.5 Cr), Sai Sudharsan (8.5 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (4 Cr), Shahrukh Khan (4 Cr)

