GT vs CSK IPL 2023 weather report update: Storm, heavy rain lash Ahmedabad on match eve; blockbuster opener in doubt?

Just as everyone was excited for the opening match of the IPL 2023 between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Friday, the weather in Ahmedabad changed for the worse. On the eve of the match, the skies opened up lash the city with some heavy rainfall, accompanied by a storm. Angry, dark rain clouds gathered over the city and what started off as a drizzle enough to call off the practice sessions of both teams, it soon turned into a heavy rainfall. Ahmedabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday evening. (Twitter)

Although rain played a role in bringing the temperature down by six degrees not only in Ahmedabad but in several other parts of the state, it did cast a doubt over whether the IPL 2023 opener between CSK and GT go as per plan. Thankfully, the forecast for Friday evening is nothing like Thursday, so far with AccuWeather showing 0 percent chances of precipitation.

Also Read - 'Dhoni hit the ball so hard that it broke the bowler's two fingers': IPL great on CSK legend's freakish strength

Having said that, the nature of unexpected rains across the northern and western parts of the country, it cannot be counted out, but as of now things look just fine. On Friday, Ahmedabad will witness a maximum temperature of 33 degree during the day, which will dip to 23 between evening and night. Besides, unlike Thursday, the chances of thunderstorm too have crawled back to 0 percent, which means we are all set for the highly-anticipated IPL opener.

No rain also shuts out the possibility of the star-studded opening ceremony being impact in any way. Actors Tamanna Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and singer Arijit Singh will be performing at the event starting 6PM at the world's largest Narendra Modi cricket stadium.

Rains at the Narendra Modi Stadium brought out some fantastic visuals from both camps. CSK captain MS Dhoni, who remains still doubtful for the blockbuster contest, was seen having snacks in a video shared by the franchise on their Twitter handle, while GT coach Ashish Nehra was seen enjoying the rainfall. Kane Williamson, one of GT's newest recruits, was seen running inside the dressing rooms with four bats on his shoulders.

