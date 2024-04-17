GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting shares worrying update on David Warner's fitness

Times are tough for the Delhi Capitals. They are currently languishing at the bottom half of the IPL 2024 table with just two wins in seven matches. On top of that, the side is grappling with injuries to a number of their key players. Delhi Capitals' David Warner(ANI)

In their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants, the 2020 runner-ups saw their explosive opener David Warner sustain an injury to his left hand. The Australian had a hard time staying at the crease before he finally dragged the ball back onto the stumps while trying to play a scoop shot which led to his dismissal.

DC head coach Ricky Pointing shared an update on Warner’s injury ahead of their next clash against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. The former Australian skipper said that the X-Ray reports of Warner have revealed nothing alarming and the team will keep their fingers crossed.

"David (Warner) did have an X-ray after the last game. That X-ray came back all clear. But, he's got a lot of swelling around the knuckle on his left hand. We'll give him a fitness test tomorrow morning, and keep our fingers crossed that he's okay," Ponting said on the eve of the match.

While Warner’s injury may not have been a serious one, the Delhi Capitals would surely want to have him against the former champions GT. The left-hander has been one of the most reliant players for the team. Last year, he also stepped into the shoes of Rishabh Pant as the skipper in his absence. Warner’s void in the opening order in any match is likely to put DC’s IPL campaign at peril after the team has only managed to win two matches out of six and is currently placed at no.9 in the points table.

DC’s injury string this season

The Capitals have been pegged back by injury concerns this season, making their run increasingly challenging. Last week, their crucial all-rounder Mitchell Marsh returned to Australia after a hamstring niggle. DC bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar also missed a few games to due to injuries.

With Warner’s availability still in doubt, the team could open the innings with Jake-Fraser McGurk and Prithvi Shaw. McGurk proved his mettle with a fifty against the LSG in the last game. Skipper Rishabh Pant will have an extra burden on his shoulders should the team have Warner sitting in the dugout against GT.