IPL 2024 match today: GT vs DC head-to-head record, stats, most runs, and most wickets list in IPL

After having outplayed a formidable Rajasthan Royals in a tantalizing encounter, former champions Gujarat Titans will be looking to prevail over the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at their home ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams will be looking to foster momentum after coming from a win in their last encounters. DC on the other hand registered their first win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday and will enter with loads of confidence against the former champions. Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant with Ishant Sharma and others during a practice session (PTI)

The Shubman Gill-led side has had a decent breather after their last win against the table-toppers RR last Wednesday. The former champions, who are currently placed at no.6, will be counting on performances from youngsters Sai Sudharshan, Abhinav Manohar, and Shahrukh Khan. Their spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will also be in action.

Home favourites Delhi Capitals will be looking to climb higher on the points table after languishing at no.9 with a win over GT. The 2020 runner-ups displayed a scintillating bowling performance against the LSG which was anchored by their formidable wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav who picked three wickets and conceded only 20 runs in his spell.

GT vs DC Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is considered a batting paradise for the teams offering a lot of runs despite its long boundaries. In 30 matches played at this venue, 16 matches have been won by teams batting second. The record for this season has also inclined towards the teams batting second with two games won out of three so far. Gujarat were stunned in their last encounter played at their home ground by the Punjab Kings as they will try to seep through the DC line-up on Tuesday.

GT vs DC Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other thrice over the years, with GT dominating the head-to-head with two wins over DC. However, the Delhi Capitals had the last laugh against Gujarat after defeating them on their home soil.

The Titans will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage as they flaunt an impressive record of winning 8 matches from 13 games they have played on this venue.

GT vs DC Fantasy XI

Shubman Gill (C), David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohit Sharma