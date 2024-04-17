Updated Orange Cap List IPL 2024 after RR beat KKR: Narine issues challenge, Buttler surpasses Dube; Kohli stays on top

Sunil Narine's maiden T20 century went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders were upstaged by Rajasthan Royals in match No.31 of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Jos Buttler's brilliant century sealed a famous win for Rajasthan Royals as the Sanju Samson-led side retained the top spot on the IPL 2024 standings. Buttler's unbeaten century sealed RR's two-wicket win in the final over thriller against Shreyas Iyer's men. Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals (AFP)

With the match-winning century, on-song Buttler has surpassed Chennai Super Kings power-hitter Shivam Dube in the Orange Cap standings. Buttler remained unbeaten on 107 off 60 balls to take the eighth spot in the Orange Cap standings. The RR opener has smashed 250 runs in six matches. RR skipper Samson is placed fourth with 276 runs. The RR skipper scored 12 off 8 balls in the recently concluded encounter between RR and KKR at Eden Gardens.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Orange Cap standings: Narine issues challenge; Buttler surpasses Dube

A quick look at updated Orange Cap List IPL 2024 after RR beat KKR(IPL)

RR superstar Riyan Parag scored 34 off 14 balls in the high-scoring thriller at the IPL 2024. With 318 runs in seven games, Parag retained the second spot in the Orange Cap standings. Parag is followed by KKR opener Narine, who climbed to the third spot with his quick-fire century against RR. Narine has amassed 276 runs in six matches of the IPL 2024. The KKR opener is the first player to have taken a five-wicket haul and scored a century in the IPL.

IPL 2024 points table

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Kohli extended his stay at the top of the Orange Cap standings. Kohli has amassed 361 runs in seven matches. Samson's RR side has picked up 10 points from seven matches. The 2008 champions are followed by KKR, who are ranked second in the IPL 2024 standings with eight points in six matches. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also picked up eight points in six games this season.