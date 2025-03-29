GT vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2025: When and where to watch Indian Premier League match live on TV, online

Gujarat Titans (GT) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will also see Hardik Pandya return to the place where the booing and hate towards him first began. It was over a year ago when a hostile reception in Ahmedabad welcomed their former skipper, who left them after two excellent seasons. His return to MI wasn't well-received by GT fans, and what followed was continuous boos in most of the IPL venues. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during toss.(PTI)

The MI skipper missed the first match of the season, and will return to action on Saturday, with both bat and ball. Speaking ahead of the match, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, “Fans are fans and the emotions are part of it and I'm sure that everyone's gone beyond that and it's amazing to see how loyalty and everything works even in the IPL which is fascinating. I've enjoyed watching from outside. But I think, 12 months on he's achieved a lot more and I'm sure that everyone will see beyond what happened in last year and we can enjoy a good game of cricket and everyone else can enjoy a good game of cricket too.”

The spotlight will also be on Rohit Sharma, who got a duck in the previous game. The MI opener will be up against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

In terms of head-to-head Shubman Gill's GT lead 3-2 vs MI, and have a 3-0 record in this venue, which also saw them win in 2023's Qualifier 2, Also, the side which has batted first has won the matches between both sides.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday (March 29), 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match on television in India?

In India, the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be available for live telecast via Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be live streamed via JioHotstar.