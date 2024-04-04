 GT vs PBKS: Will Shahrukh Khan get a chance to face his ex-franchise? Check Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings likely XIs | Cricket - Hindustan Times
GT vs PBKS: Will Shahrukh Khan get a chance to face his ex-franchise? Check Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings likely XIs

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2024 01:04 PM IST

IPL Match Today: Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings on Wednesday and will look to continue the winning momentum. Check GT vs PBKS likely XIs.

After suffering defeats in the last two matches, Punjab Kings are desperate to bounce back and get back to winning ways as they next face a formidable Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. PBKS started the season with a convincing win over Delhi Capitals but then failed to continue the momentum and lost back-to-back matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

Will Shahrukh Khan make his GT debut against his former franchise PBKS?(PTI)

The batting and bowling have not complemented each other thus far as a result they are placed at the eighth spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow looked in decent touch in the last match vs LSG which is a good sign for Punjab but they need the middle-order to fire.

Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who is in contention to get a place in India's squad for T20 World Cup, has failed to make any impact with the bat.

Punjab Kings likely playing XI if bowling first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings likely playing XI if batting first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Will Shahrukh Khan get a chance in GT XI?

Gujarat Titans have once again started strong with two wins in three matches. They have performed collectively well this season as Shubman Gill has also flourished in the new captaincy role. He looked calm and composed in the middle and led his troops well under the guidance of Ashish Nehra.

Meanwhile, Titans might make a change to their winning combination to give a chance to Shahrukh Khan who previously played for Punjab Kings in the last couple of seasons.

Gujarat Titans likely playing XI if bowling first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

Gujarat Titans likely playing XI if batting first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande

