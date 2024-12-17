Menu Explore
ANI |
Dec 17, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh on Tuesday received a grand welcome from her family members and locals in Dharavi after she became the most expensive buy during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction.

Mumbai [India], : Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh received a grand welcome from her family and locals in Dharavi on Tuesday after she became the most expensive buy at the Women's Premier League 2025 auction.

Gujarat Giants star Simran Shaikh receives grand welcome in Dharavi

Simran made headlines as Gujarat Giants broke the bank to acquire her for Rs1.9 crore during the WPL 2025 auction, making her the most expensive player of the season.

Excited locals gathered on the streets and burst crackers in celebration before the youngster's arrival. Her family members warmly welcomed her with garlands and cheers.

Earlier in the WPL 2025 auction, a fierce bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants ensued for the uncapped batter. Starting with a base price of Rs5 lakh, Simran was eventually signed by the Gujarat-based franchise for a staggering Rs1.9 crore.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Simran shared her aspirations and admiration for Virat Kohli. "My dream is to meet Virat Kohli once. I just want an India jersey, and that's why I'm putting in all this effort," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Simran acknowledged the support of her family and her determination to justify the franchise's faith. "I thank the GG family. After receiving such a huge amount, it's now my responsibility to perform for them. I thank my parents because, in my community, there isn't much support for such things, but they have always stood by me," she added.

Simran, who played for Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season, featured in nine matches.

Gujarat Giants' squad for WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, and Prakashika Naik.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

