Gujarat Titans face injury setback as Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025, returns to New Zealand

Glenn Phillips has exited the Gujarat Titans squad midway through the IPL 2025 season with a groin injury. The New Zealand all-rounder picked up an injury during the Titans’ away clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6. Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar (R) checks on his teammate Glenn Phillips during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans(AFP)

The 28-year-old, known for his all-round abilities and electrifying fielding, hasn’t featured in any game for the Titans this season. He came on as a substitute fielder during the match against Sunrisers and faced an injury while attempting to stop the ball. The news of Phillips' departure came just hours ahead of the Titans’ crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

“Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,” said a statement from the franchise.

Phillips had arrived at Gujarat as a value addition at the auction, picked up at his base price of INR 2 crore. Fresh off a stellar Champions Trophy campaign where New Zealand finished runners-up to India, it was expected that the Kiwi player will be a part of the playing XI from the outset. His athleticism stood out during the tournament, especially in Pakistan and Dubai, where he pulled off a string of breathtaking catches.

However, Phillips wasn't included in any of the side's matches before being forced to leave the squad midway into the season.

GT face LSG

LSG's in-form Nicholas Pooran will have his task cut out against a menacing Mohammed Siraj in a battle of equals as table toppers Gujarat Titans take on hosts Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

In sapping Lucknow heat, an enticing battle is likely to ensue since there is not much to choose between the two teams. Titans have won four matches in a row to sit pretty on top of the table (8 points) by virtue of better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, which also has four victories in its kitty.