'Batters have an ego. They think 'let me take risk against him'': Star bowler explains his tricks ahead of IPL 2022

New entrants Gujarat Titans will mark their debut in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which returns to India after the UAE spell. The lucrative T20 league is a 10-team affair this year with the addition of the Titans and Lucknow Super Giants and the competition will have many big names plying their trade for respective teams. (Also Read | 'Don't give me any advice until I ask you': Ex-IPL coach recalls working with MS Dhoni; 'Do not expect me to be there')

As the Titans begin their quest for a trophy in maiden IPL season, star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan remains one of their key players. One of the most successful bowlers in the T20 format, Rashid has plenty of experience under his belt, having played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in previous editions. He was a vital cog in Sunrisers' wheel with 93 wickets to his name at an impressive economy of 6.33.

Rashid has got the knack of picking wickets regardless of the conditions and the leg-spinner has zeroed in on strategy for piling on the pressure on the opposition batter.

"Batters do try and play out my overs without taking any risk. They also want to rotate the strike and not give away their wicket. But if you panic as a bowler, they are waiting for you to make a mistake. I like to keep things simple... if he is not willing to take risks and wants to take just singles, I try to make those even more difficult for him," Rashid told journalist Boria Majumdar on the show 'Backstage with Boria'.

"Batters have an ego. No matter how much they decide to not hit big shots, if the situation demands it, their mind changes. They think 'let me take risk against him'. I wait for that and bowl dot balls. If I bowl a good line and length the batter can still be out caught behind or LBW. So I try on being economical so that others get an opportunity to pick up wickets," he further said.

Rashid will have the company of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has been signed by the Titans as a replacement for England batsman Jason Roy. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter has played 20 T20 internationals, scoring 534 runs at a strike rate of 138.

Gurbaz will be the third Afghanistan cricketer alongside Rashid and Noor Ahmad to play for the Titans. "It is a huge stage for Gurbaz to showcase his skills and improve his cricket. It is possible that players like him might have to struggle initially, but it is also important for them to see how they learn and come back better next season," said Rashid on his fellow countryman.

Gujarat Titans will face Lucknow Super Giants in their first IPL game on March 28 in Mumbai. They are a part of Group B comprising Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings.