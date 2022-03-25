'Don't give me any advice until I ask you': Ex-IPL coach recalls working with MS Dhoni; 'Do not expect me to be there'

The great MS Dhoni is put an end to his IPL career… and what a legendary ride it has been. With Dhoni giving up CSK's captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, it is clear that MSD is nearing the end of a glittering run for CSK. Whether this is his final season remains to be seen, but it is a possibility that Dhoni may not turn up for all of CSK's matches in IPL 2022. (Also Read: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Over the years, Dhoni hasn't only shared a great rapport with players – speak to any cricketer who has played under the former CSK captain and we bet not one would have anything otherwise to say – he has always gelled well with the coaching staff. His camaraderie with Stephen Fleming is one that has been going on for years and one that has brought CSK immense success.

However, there is one coach who had quite the introduction with Dhoni. When Chennai Super Kings were slapped with a two-year-ban and Dhoni switched to the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016, the team hired Prasanna Agoram as its performance coach. Among India's first sports data analysts, Agoram revealed he had a rather unforgettable first exchange with Dhoni.

"When I had the opportunity to work with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Pune Super Giants in IPL 2016, the first day we met he said, 'Let's have a chat.' We were in the Pune Stadium and he was about to put his pads on. He asked if he could get me a filter coffee. 'Yes please,' I replied. He called the guys there and gave a wink to get a filter coffee, and then continued chatting with me," Agoram wrote for Cricbuzz.

"'Look, I know you have a lot of experience in this field and that players like you, and the coach Stephen Fleming got you on board. It's a pleasure to work with you,' he said. 'Give all the info and strategies to the coach and the players. Get the strategy meetings done with the players along with the coach, but don't expect me to be there and also don't give me any advice until I ask you. But mark a copy on the email on all your communications with the coach and players'".

Agoram has 12 years of experience as a performance analyst coach in cricket, hocket and tennis and has previously served with Cricket South Africa, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers and Punjab Kings. He was also the former technical head at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.