'Had personal chat with him after that': 19-year-old star reacts to Rohit's 'he can be India's all-format player' remark

The Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League, with the side finishing at the bottom of the table. Mumbai won only four matches out of 14 in the season; however, there were a number of positives for the side even in an otherwise dismal season – one of them being Tilak Varma. The youngster ended up becoming MI's second highest run scorer after Ishan Kishan, ending the season with 397 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 131.02.

He was so impressive throughout the whole season for MI that captain Rohit Sharma – who also leads India – went on to say that Tilak had the potential to represent India across all formats of the game.

“He (Tilak) has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he’s going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He’s got the technique and temperament. A lot of things are looking bright for him. And there’s hunger as well,” Rohit had said in the post-match presentation following MI's final match of the season.

Tilak has now opened up on Rohit's remark, insisting that he has had chat with the MI skipper on the same after the end of the season.

“Yes, I has had a personal chat with Rohit bhai after that. We talked about how I can improve on my batting. I always think about how I can make my team win matches, personal achievement is secondary. So, this time, I was playing good although I couldn't finish in some matches. So, Rohit bhai and I had a conversation on that as well. He told me to back my strengths. We also had a talk about skills,” Tilak told News24.

Tilak plays for Andhra Pradesh in the domestic circuit; the 19-year-old boasts of an average of 52.26 in 16 List A games, and has scored at a strike rate of 136.97 in 29 T20s for the state side.

