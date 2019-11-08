e-paper
‘No swearing mate’ - Harbhajan Singh wishes Brett Lee on his birthday

Harbhajan Singh posted a hilarious tweet on the occasion to wish former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee on the occasion of his 43rd birthday.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Brett Lee (L) and Harbhajan Singh.
A file photo of Brett Lee (L) and Harbhajan Singh.(Twitter)
         

Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a hilarious tweet on the occasion to wish former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee on the occasion of his 43rd birthday. “No swearing mate it’s only went for 4..it’s your birthday hope u r having a great day binga brother @BrettLee_58 one the nicest Aussie I have met and played with.. god bless you brother,” Harbhajan posted on Twitter. Lee was well known for his in-field aggression and Harbhajan decided to make a cheeky comment at the expressions the Aussie bowler used to have after conceding a boundary.

 

Sachin Tendulkar also took to the social networking site to wish Lee on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Binga! Speed comes effortlessly to you and so does music. Have a great year ahead my mate!” Tendulkar wrote.

 

Lee took 310 wickets in 76 matches and 380 wickets in 221 ODIs at an average of 23.26. In T20Is, he took 28 wickets from 25 matches and he is considered to be one of the most successful pacers of his country.

Few days back, Harbhajan posted a hilarious comment on pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s photo which he uploaded on his Instagram account recently. Due to a back stress fracture, Bumrah has been out of action from international cricket since being ruled out of India’s Test series against South Africa.

READ: Rohit becomes first cricketer in the world to scale Mount 2500

The star pacer is also not part of ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh and won’t feature in two-match Test series either. Bumrah recently shared a candid picture of himself on social media and his post read: ‘Playing it cool’.

