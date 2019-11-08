India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma becomes first cricketer in the world to scale Mount 2500 in T20Is

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:25 IST

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma entered record books after his match-winning performance against Bangladesh in second T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Rohit starred with the bat while bowlers too came to the party as the hosts levelled the series courtesy of their eight-wicket victory. Bangladesh had earlier won the first T20I in Delhi by seven wickets.

Rohit slammed 85 off 43 deliveries and his innings included six boundaries and maximums each. Courtesy of this, Rohit became the first cricket in the shortest format to score 2500 international runs. Rohit, who was already the highest run-getter in T20Is, added another feather into his already illustrious cap.

Highest run-getters in T20Is

2537 in 92 innings: Rohit Sharma (India)

2450 in 67 innings: Virat Kohli (India)

2386 in 79 innings: Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

2263 in 104 innings: Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

2140 in 70 innings: Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

India restricted Bangladesh for 153 for 6 despite the visitors scoring at more than 8.5 runs per over till the powerplay. In reply, India chased down the total in just 15.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Indian bowlers led by Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) made an impressive comeback towards the back end of the innings while Washington Sundar (1/25) bowled well both up front and in the middle of the innings.

Chasing a modest 154 for victory, Rohit looked in his imperious best from the get-go as he hit six fours and six sixes to take the tie away from the visitors single-handedly.

“I always knew this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that.

“I knew the conditions were perfect and all I wanted to do was remain stationed and hit the ball. We want to finish well and there is a whole West Indies series coming up and not to forget the two Test matches as well,” Rohit said after the match.

((With IANS inputs))