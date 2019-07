Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Rohit Sharma shares celebration plans in hilarious way

Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for MS Dhoni as the former India captain turned 38 on Sunday. Dhoni, who celebrated his 38th birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva after India beat Sri Lanka in their last World Cup group-stage match at Leeds, was lauded by current and former India cricketers.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shared photos and videos of Dhoni’s birthday celebration, where the Indian wicket-keeper batsman was seen having a gala time with family and friends.

The best reaction came from India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, when he asked about Dhoni’s birthday plans.

Rohit said based on the result of the Australia vs South Africa match, which South Africa won later on, the Indian team will win plan celebrating Dhoni’s birthday in the team bus.

Is there anyone as candid and funny as @ImRo45? Here's what he had to say when asked about a message for Birthday Boy @msdhoni 😄😁 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/aCD23hgKts — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

Here are some noted birthday wishes for MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Dhoni a wonder in the cricketing world and wished him in his own unique way.

“7 continents in the World, 7 days in a week, 7 colours in a rainbow, 7 basic musical notes7 chakras in a human being, 7 pheras in marriage, 7 wonders of the world, the 7th day of the 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world # HappyBirthdayDhoni. May God Bless You,” Sehwag tweeted.

7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019

“4 World Cups, 4 Different Looks, Which one do you like the most? Take a pick #HappyBirthdayDhoni #TeamIndia,” BCCI tweeted.

Which one do you like the most? Take a pick #HappyBirthdayDhoni 🎂🎂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/74F7tCpfBw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

“Happy birthday Mahi bhai.Thanks for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always @mahi7781,” Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant wrote.

Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always🤗🤗 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/X35YD12h9u — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 7, 2019

“Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Every day spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life, Swipe right to see the fail one,” all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted on Instagram.

Dhoni’s team-mate Kedar Jadhav expressed his admiration and said words are not enough to express his love for the cricketer. Dhoni and Jadhav have had many memorable partnerships in the past and the duo seems to get along really well.

“Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) words are not enough to express my love for u, wish u all the success and happiness and health in life, God bless u always,” Jadhav tweeted.

Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) ❤️ words are not enough to express my love for u 🤗 wish u all the success and happiness and health in life 🤗 God bless u always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/54g9Ac4FRH — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2019

“Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck, Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni,” former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3RrlbgtJJB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2019

“First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain, #HappyBirthdayDhoni,” former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

“Wishing @msdhoni another fantastic year ahead,” Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted.

Wishing @msdhoni another fantastic year ahead. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 6, 2019

“Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai! #InspirationToAll,” Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar tweeted.

Dhoni has won all major cricketing accolades that one can achieve during their playing stint. He is the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.

He walked away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) title thrice with Chennai Super Kings. The player now hopes of winning another World Cup as the Indian team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

The team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9.

