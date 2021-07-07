'Thanks for everything you have done for me': CSK stars share heartwarming message for MS Dhoni on his 40th birthday

Celebrating MS Dhoni's 40th birthday on Wednesday, players of Chennai Super Kings shared a special message fore their beloved 'Thala'. The likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa, who have all had their professional career shaped in some way or the other by Dhoni during their time at CSK, showed their appreciation for 'Captain Cool' as the entire country celebrates the birthday of one its most beloved cricketers, Dhoni.

CSK on Twitter shared a video compilation of the aforementioned players, dedicating a special birthday wish for Dhoni. Starting off the video was England all-rounder Sam Curran, who has had a fabulous last couple of years playing under Dhoni.

"Hey MS, wishing you a very happy 40th birthday. Hope you have a fantastic day. It’s been great to get to know you in these last couple of years at Chennai. Thank you for everything you have done for me, for the team. Really loved playing with you. Hopefully we can get to play together for a few more years. You’ve got a lot left in the tank. Enjoy your birthday and see you soon. Cheers," Curran said in the video.

Dhoni's long-time India teammate and friend Suresh Raina, said: "Hi skipper! Wishing you lots of love and happiness and lots of happy birthday wishes. Have a long life and make sure you enjoy life with you loved ones. Happy birthday, brother."

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said: "Hello Mahi bhai! Wishing you a very happy birthday. Stay happy, stay fit. Looking forward to see you very soon."

Next was Ruturaj Gaikwad, who said: "Many, many happy returns of the day Mahi bhai. Everyday, seeing you, watching you play on the ground is a dream moment for me personally. May you continue to play for CSK and have a very long career."

One of CSK’s newest recruits had to say: "Mahi bhai, wishing you a very happy birthday. Hope you have a great day and a wonderful year ahead."

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar, whose stocks raised playing under Dhoni, said: "Happy birthday Mahi bhai and please don’t stop playing cricket, especially for CSK."

Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who has been an instrumental part of CSK, said: "I hope you have a lovely day. Thank you very much for all the help and always being there, not only for me but the whole team. Thank you very much."

All-rounder K Gowtham said: "Thala, Wishing you many, many happy returns of the day. Thanks for inspiring us and motivating us. Hope we keep playing under you. Happy Birthday Thala."

Capping off the video was Uthappa, who said: "Happy birthday brother! Hope you’re having a wonderful day. Enjoy yourself, See you soon, lots of love. Happy birthday."

Dhoni is the second most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League, having led CSK to three IPL titles – in 2010, 2011 and 2018.