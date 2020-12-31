Happy New Year 2020: Virat Kohli wishes fans along with Anushka Sharma - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:17 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to wish their fans ahead of the new year 2020. In a video posted on the social networking site, the couple wished their fans along with the caption - “Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all.” They shot the video in Switzerland where they are currently vacationing ahead of India’s series against Sri Lanka and Australia. “Hey guys we are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we will record early new year wishes for you all,” said Kohli. “Yes I hope you all had a lovely 2019 and I pray you all have an even better 2020. Here is wishing you all a happy new year from both of us,” Anushka added.

“The losses that we had in England is something that we as a team would have wanted to change but again having said that things have to be a certain way and maybe this was always meant to be and we had to go through those hard times to reach where we are today,” Kohli said while speaking on Star Sports’ Follow the Blues show.

Speaking after the series win against West Indies, the captain reflected on the year gone by and said that it was a good year for his side and picked out the pacers for being stellar and taking the focus away from the spinners even in Indian conditions.

“2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket,” Kohli said after victory in Cuttack on Sunday. “Apart from the 30 minutes (in the semifinal loss against New Zealand) in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy, this group deserves it for the amount of hard work we have put in. We have a vision in place.”

“Having a bunch of fast bowlers like this, who can just bowl out any opposition anywhere, is a brilliant thing to have in Indian cricket. [It’s] something that we haven’t quite relied on in the past, but I think them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge statement, so I think that’s what makes us feel that when we travel now, we have it in us to win a series, and not just one-odd Test match here and there. So I think it’s been hard work, persistence, learning the game, thinking about the game that’s got them to where they are and they deserve it fully,” Kohli further added.