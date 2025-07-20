Harbhajan Singh asks R Ashwin ‘Do you think I’m jealous of you?', he responds ‘Even if you were…’

Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin are two of the greatest off-spinners India has ever produced. The two were exceptional gamechangers for the side and had the knack of picking up wickets against the run of play. Ashwin made a name for himself towards the fag end of the career of the Turbanator. The internet has always been filled with rumours of an alleged rift between the two. Hence, it is no surprise that Ashwin addressed the elephant in the room when he sat down for a candid chat with the former India spinner. Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin replied when Harbhajan Singh asked him “Do you think I'm jealous of you?”(AP-ANI)

In an interview with Ashwin's YouTube show ‘Kutti Stories With Ash’, Harbhajan cleared the air, saying he is not the sort of person who harbours jealousy against his own teammates. When Ashwin made his debut in 2011, Harbhajan was an established senior figure within the team.

However, quickly, Ashwin gained more prominence, and Harbhajan made his way out of the playing XI and eventually the squad.

“This whole jealousy bit, before I allow you to answer that, let me clarify something. People look at everything from their perspective. For example, if they are passing a comment on me, they believe that others would see the world through their eyes," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Their comments that you (Harbhajan) are jealous of this person who is interviewing you today (Ashwin), what would that be about, Bhajji pa?" he asked further.

Upon hearing what Ashwin had to say, Harbhajan threw the ball back into the court of the Tamil Nadu spinner, asking him whether he seemed like a person who would get jealous of his own teammate.

“Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?" asked Harbhajan.

‘Even if you were jealous’

It was then that Ravichandran Ashwin said there's nothing wrong with being jealous, and he doesn't find it wrong, as it is a basic human emotion.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, then cited the example of Washington Sundar and how people had their conspiracy theories ready when he called time on his international career.

“Even if you were jealous at one point in time, I think it’s justified. That is my point, and I will never take it wrong because we are all human,” said Ashwin.

“Naturally, it is bound to be like that. Some people believe I retired because Washington Sundar is in the thick of things. All of this is the perspective of others,” he added.

Speaking of Ashwin, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket, only behind Anil Kumble. On the other hand, Harbhajan too picked up more than 400 Test wickets.