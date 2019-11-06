e-paper
Harbhajan Singh compares Jasprit Bumrah to a Bollywood legend in pacer’s latest Instagram post

IND vs BAN: Jasprit Bumrah not part of ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh and won’t feature in two-match Test series either.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah poses for a photo.
Jasprit Bumrah poses for a photo.(Jasprit Bumrah/ Instgram)
         

India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a hilarious comment on pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s photo which he uploaded on his Instagram account recently. Due to a back stress fracture, Bumrah has been out of action from international cricket since being ruled out of India’s Test series against South Africa. The star pacer is also not part of ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh and won’t feature in two-match Test series either. Bumrah recently shared a candid picture of himself on social media and his post read: ‘Playing it cool’. 

View this post on Instagram

Playing it cool ❄

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on

Also Read: Bangladesh can script history if they beat India in 2nd T20I

This post prompted replies from Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Axar Patel. While the latter two were content with just giving a positive feedback on Bumrah’s look, Harbhajan compared the pacer’s look with that of late Bollywood actor Dev Anand. Bumrah saw the funny side of Harbhajan’s comment and he replied with laughing emoticons.

Hindustantimes

Even if the Indian cricket team is currently trying to stay alive in the T20I series against Bangladesh, one of the biggest challenges that await them in the near future is the tour of New Zealand in early 2020. And there is some good news for skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri as Bumrah’s recovery post a stress fracture is on track and he is expected to take the field by January.

Also Read: Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list

It was earlier revealed that the pacer went through an assessment post the Diwali break and the recovery is on track and the bowler should be back in action at the start of the new year. 

View this post on Instagram

Up & Running 🏃‍♂

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1) on

“He underwent assessment and his recovery is on track. Can expect him to be back in Indian colours in January and the Australia series could be the one,” a source was quoted as saying by IANS.

Also Read: Babar Azam loses cool after Asif Ali throws away his wicket | Watch

“When you are playing in New Zealand, the bowling becomes all the more important. As you have seen in the past as well, it is more about taking 20 wickets there than scoring big hundreds. So, the team management was very clear that they are happy to wait and have him back at his best in time for the New Zealand tour,” the source pointed.

