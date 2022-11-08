'Ash what are...': Harbhajan Singh drops epic comment after Ashwin's viral video triggers laugh riot amid T20 World Cup

Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh couldn't control his laughter after a hilarious video of star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became an instant hit on social media during the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. Leading the spin attack of the Rohit Sharma-led Team India against minnows Zimbabwe on Sunday, veteran all-rounder Ashwin was seen warming up during the coin toss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Even though the spotlight was on India skipper Rohit, veteran Ashwin managed to garner the attention of netizens with his amusing behaviour. While Team India skipper Rohit was interacting with legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop at the toss, his teammate Ashwin was spotted sniffing his jacket in the background.

ALSO READ: Watch: Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma hit on forearm while training ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England

Ashwin's short cameo at the coin toss became the talk of the town on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, spin-bowling icon Harbhajan gave a special mention to Ashwin on Twitter. "Ash what are u smelling @ashwinravi99," Harbhajan burst into laughter while posting the video on the microblogging site.

Ashwin also made his presence felt in match No.42 of the T20 World Cup between India and Zimbabwe at the MCG. The star spinner bagged the crucial wickets of Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs while chasing a challenging total of 186-5 at the MCG.

Ashwin picked up three wickets and leaked 22 runs in 4 overs. Half-centuries from opener KL Rahul (51) and middle-order Suryakumar Yadav (61*) powered India to a convincing 71-run win over Zimbabwe on Sunday. Star batter Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match. With the win, India have topped Group 2 and the Men In Blue are set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. India will meet the Jos Buttler-led side on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON